Aom W.Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2766993SaveSaveVintage psd gold scout badge illustration, featuring public domain artworksMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 24.74 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage psd gold scout badge illustration, featuring public domain artworksMore