Porpla manaFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2767277SaveSaveThanksgiving pumpkin greeting psd template for social media storyMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.46 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 21.46 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontSaveDownloadThanksgiving pumpkin greeting psd template for social media storyMore