Porpla manaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2767324SaveSaveThanksgiving greeting message vector template for social media storyMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 46.71 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 46.71 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontSaveDownloadThanksgiving greeting message vector template for social media storyMore