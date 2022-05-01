rawpixel
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Chinese Badge (Lizi) of the Imperial Prince with Dragon late Ming dynasty (1368-1644), mid-17th century. Original from the…

Chinese Badge (Lizi) of the Imperial Prince with Dragon late Ming dynasty (1368-1644), mid-17th century. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

