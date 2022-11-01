GadePremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2768620SaveSaveVintage leaf botanical illustration psd, remix from Weltall und Menschheit bookMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 82.41 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage leaf botanical illustration psd, remix from Weltall und Menschheit bookMore