MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2768661SaveSaveVintage cupid, gods and nude woman illustration vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 28.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2335 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2668 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage cupid, gods and nude woman illustration vector setMore