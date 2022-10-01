BenjamasPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2768961SaveSaveBusinessman presenting graph data and stats with a high technology digital tabletMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2005 x 2005 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 2005 x 2005 px | 300 dpi | 23.04 MBSaveDownloadBusinessman presenting graph data and stats with a high technology digital tabletMore