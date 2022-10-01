rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2769008Fragment of Copperplate Printed Cotton with "Les quatres parties du monde" Design (1788) by Jean&ndash;Baptiste Marie…Save

Fragment of Copperplate Printed Cotton with "Les quatres parties du monde" Design (1788) by Jean–Baptiste Marie Hüet. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Fragment of Copperplate Printed Cotton with "Les quatres parties du monde" Design (1788) by Jean–Baptiste Marie Hüet. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More