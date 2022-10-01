Aom WoraluckPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2769036SaveSaveVintage art nouveau flower psd element, featuring public domain artworksMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1019 x 1427 px | 300 dpi | 16.1 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1019 x 1427 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage art nouveau flower psd element, featuring public domain artworksMore