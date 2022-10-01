paengPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2769947SaveSaveVintage fern leaf psd illustration, remix from artworks by Henry BradburyMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2826 x 3958 px | 300 dpi | 10.75 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2826 x 3958 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage fern leaf psd illustration, remix from artworks by Henry BradburyMore