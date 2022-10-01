rawpixel
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Ferns of Great Britain and Ireland: Polypodium Phegopteris (ca. 1855–1856) by Henry Bradbury. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

