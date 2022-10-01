Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2771488SaveSaveAutumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest Hymn" by William Cullen Bryant (1874) in high resolution. Original from The Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2335 x 3269 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2335 x 3269 px | 300 dpi | 43.71 MBSaveDownloadAutumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest Hymn" by William Cullen Bryant (1874) in high resolution. Original from The Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More