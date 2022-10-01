rawpixel
Library of Congress (Source)
Public Domain
Autumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest Hymn" by William Cullen Bryant (1874) in high resolution. Original from The Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Autumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest Hymn" by William Cullen Bryant (1874) in high resolution. Original from The Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

