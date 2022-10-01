rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
katie
Premium
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2771843Modern black business logo vector badgeSave

Modern black business logo vector badge

More
PremiumRoyalty Free Vector

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Comfortaa by Johan Aakerlund
© rawpixel

Modern black business logo vector badge

More