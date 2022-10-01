Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2771946SaveSaveModern classic business logo vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontComfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadModern classic business logo vector setMore