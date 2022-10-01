MossPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2772174SaveSaveVintage poppy flower illustration psd, remix from artworks by Paul de LongpréMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2234 x 3351 px | 300 dpi | 58.36 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2234 x 3351 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage poppy flower illustration psd, remix from artworks by Paul de LongpréMore