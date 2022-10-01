rawpixel
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Poppies and Bees (1906) in high resolution by Paul de Longpré. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Poppies and Bees (1906) in high resolution by Paul de Longpré. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

