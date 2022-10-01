rawpixel
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Rank Badge (Buzi) of the Fourth Military Rank with Tiger during Qing dynasty (1644–1912), early 19th centuryTextiles. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

