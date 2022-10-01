Aom WoraluckFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2773459SaveSaveVintage yellow geometric pattern transparent background, featuring public domain artworksMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 2500 pxOriginal PNG 2600 x 2600 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage yellow geometric pattern transparent background, featuring public domain artworksMore