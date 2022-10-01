rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2773914Album of Japanese Textile Samples during the 16th&ndash;17th century. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…Save

Album of Japanese Textile Samples during the 16th–17th century. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Album of Japanese Textile Samples during the 16th–17th century. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More