Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2774069SaveSaveVintage white flower vector illustration, remix from artworks by John FitchMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 21.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage white flower vector illustration, remix from artworks by John FitchMore