Vintage psd black and white dove with olive branch, featuring public domain artworks More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1778 x 1000 px | 300 dpi | 20.3 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1778 x 1000 px | 300 dpi