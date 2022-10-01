KappyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2775403SaveSaveLuxury business logo vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 71.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2918 x 2918 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontComfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontDownload AllSaveDownloadLuxury business logo vector setMore