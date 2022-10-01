Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2776570SaveSaveVintage rose flower part botanical illustration vector, remix from artworks by L. Prang & Co.MorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 10.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage rose flower part botanical illustration vector, remix from artworks by L. Prang & Co.More