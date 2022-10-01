The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2776918SaveSaveStill Life with Flowers and Fruit (1866) in high resolution by Henri Fantin–Latour. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 978 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2852 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2964 x 3638 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2964 x 3638 px | 300 dpi | 61.74 MBSaveDownloadStill Life with Flowers and Fruit (1866) in high resolution by Henri Fantin–Latour. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More