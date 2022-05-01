rawpixel
The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)
Public Domain
Hydrangea and Swallow, from an untitled series of large flowers (1833/34) color woodblock print in high resolution by the…

Hydrangea and Swallow, from an untitled series of large flowers (1833/34) color woodblock print in high resolution by the famous Katsushika Hokusai. Original from Art Institute Chicago. Digital enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

