The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2777441SaveSaveTextile Depicting a Scene from Nizama's Khamsa during the 16th–17th century. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 663 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1052 x 1904 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1052 x 1904 px | 300 dpi | 11.5 MBSaveDownloadTextile Depicting a Scene from Nizama's Khamsa during the 16th–17th century. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More