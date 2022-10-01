rawpixel
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Turkish Plate during the second half of 16th century Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced…

Turkish Plate during the second half of 16th century Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Turkish Plate during the second half of 16th century Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

