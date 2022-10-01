rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2777446Japanese Bowl with Overall Floral and Gourd during the 19th century. Design Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of…Save

Japanese Bowl with Overall Floral and Gourd during the 19th century. Design Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Japanese Bowl with Overall Floral and Gourd during the 19th century. Design Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More