The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2778481SaveSaveBouquet of Flowers in an Earthenware Vase (ca. 1610). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2037 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2037 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 35 MBSaveDownloadBouquet of Flowers in an Earthenware Vase (ca. 1610). Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More