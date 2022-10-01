rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2778482Two Trees (recto) Tree Studies (verso) (first half 1800s) drawing in high resolution by the famous Johann Jacob Dorner.…Save

Two Trees (recto) Tree Studies (verso) (first half 1800s) drawing in high resolution by the famous Johann Jacob Dorner. Original from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digital enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Two Trees (recto) Tree Studies (verso) (first half 1800s) drawing in high resolution by the famous Johann Jacob Dorner. Original from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digital enhanced by rawpixel.

More