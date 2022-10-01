rawpixel
The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Snuff Box with Portrait of Charles I, Duke of Brunswick (ca. 1770) by Fürstenberg Porcelain Factory. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

