Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Bouquet of Flowers in an Urn (1724) in high resolution by Jan van Huysum. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

Bouquet of Flowers in an Urn (1724) in high resolution by Jan van Huysum. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

