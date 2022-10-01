Vintage leaf botanical illustration vector, remix from artworks by Willem van Leen More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 14.42 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 4000 x 2857 px | 300 dpi