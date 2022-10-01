Vintage pink lily flower botanical illustration vector, remix from artworks by L. Prang & Co. More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 10.82 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 880 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2567 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 2934 x 4000 px | 300 dpi