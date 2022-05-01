Library of Congress (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2779247SaveSaveLilies no. 5 (1886) in high resolution by L. Prang & Co. Original from The Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 854 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2489 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3998 x 5621 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3998 x 5621 px | 300 dpi | 166.87 MBSaveDownloadLilies no. 5 (1886) in high resolution by L. Prang & Co. Original from The Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More