WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2780646SaveSaveBusiness marketing vector presentation editable templatesMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 96.79 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 752 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2194 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3135 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadBusiness marketing vector presentation editable templatesMore