WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2780663SaveSaveProfessional business presentation vector editable template setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 101.91 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 2814 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadProfessional business presentation vector editable template setMore