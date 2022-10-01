rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2780734Cobweb Valentine (ca. 1810&ndash;1830) in high resolution. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Save

Cobweb Valentine (ca. 1810–1830) in high resolution. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Cobweb Valentine (ca. 1810–1830) in high resolution. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More