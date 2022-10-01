Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2780832SaveSaveVintage butterfly png floral pattern, remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxLarge PNG 1667 x 2500 pxOriginal PNG 3333 x 5000 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage butterfly png floral pattern, remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMore