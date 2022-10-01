Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2780865SaveSaveDragonfly and leaf abstract pattern png, vintage remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 1667 pxOriginal PNG 5000 x 3333 pxCompatible with :SaveDownloadDragonfly and leaf abstract pattern png, vintage remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMore