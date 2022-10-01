Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2780874SaveSaveAbstract butterfly vector floral pattern, vintage remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 49.38 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadAbstract butterfly vector floral pattern, vintage remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMore