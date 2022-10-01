Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2780930SaveSaveSeamless butterfly floral psd pattern set, vintage remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 299.61 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadSeamless butterfly floral psd pattern set, vintage remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMore