Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2784135SaveSaveVintage psd gold foliage frame, featuring public domain artworksMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3886 x 2591 px | 300 dpi | 127.4 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3886 x 2591 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadVintage psd gold foliage frame, featuring public domain artworksMore