BenjamasPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2785049SaveSaveBlack woman closeup psd human rights background templateMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 198.77 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontSaveDownloadBlack woman closeup psd human rights background templateMore