WanPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2785606SaveSaveBusiness marketing trends graph vector editable templateMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.76 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 2.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadBusiness marketing trends graph vector editable templateMore