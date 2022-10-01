audiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2785693SaveSaveTechnology presentation template vector collectionMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 11.79 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 720 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2100 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSaveDownloadTechnology presentation template vector collectionMore