SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2787283SaveSaveSimple business marketing report vector presentation editable template setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 104.23 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSimple business marketing report vector presentation editable template setMore