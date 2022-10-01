Porpla manaPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2788195SaveSaveBusiness psd presentation editable templatesMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3375 px | 300 dpi | 238.01 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 810 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2363 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3375 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownloadBusiness psd presentation editable templatesMore