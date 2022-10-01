marinemyntPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2788396SaveSaveVintage logo psd animal branding badge setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 70.81 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontIM Fell Double Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell Double Pica fontAbril Fatface by TypeTogetherDownload Abril Fatface fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSaveDownloadVintage logo psd animal branding badge setMore