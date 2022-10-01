marinemyntPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2788424SaveSaveVintage small business vector logo flamingo badgeMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 34.4 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllSaveDownloadVintage small business vector logo flamingo badgeMore